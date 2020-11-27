Left Menu
Development News Edition

End of TMC has begun, Suvendu most welcome to join us: BJP

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, the BJP Friday welcomed the decision as the "beginning of the end of the TMC" and said if the heavyweight leader joins the saffron camp it would be beneficial for both.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:01 IST
End of TMC has begun, Suvendu most welcome to join us: BJP

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, the BJP Friday welcomed the decision as the "beginning of the end of the TMC" and said if the heavyweight leader joins the saffron camp it would be beneficial for both. BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy hailed Adhikari, his former colleague in the TMC, as a product of mass movements and said it is for him to decide whether he wants to join the saffron party or not.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the party has its doors open for the heavyweight leader and others of TMC, which, he claimed, does not have a place for able leaders. "As far as I have seen in politics, Suvendu is one of the finest mass leaders of contemporary times. I have known him for a long time. He is a product of mass movement. If he decides to join the BJP, it will be beneficial for both him and the party," Roy told reporters.

Ghosh said Adhikari's resignation heralds the "end of Trinamool Congress" and claimed that the party would "cease to exist". "The exit of Suvendu Adhikari from TMC is only a matter of time. There are several leaders of the ruling party who are disgruntled with its way of functioning. We have kept our doors open ... All leaders with self respect will leave TMC," Ghosh told reporters here.

Drawing analogy from the game of cricket, he said "A big wicket fell today." He continued, "Finally no one will be on board the sinking ship of TMC excepting its captain. 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) was the semi final for BJP. We are now fast moving to the main goal in 2021 (assembly polls). Suvendu Adhikari's joining the BJP will give more momentum to that," he said later. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya declined to comment on speculations that Adhikari will join the saffron party.

"The development proves that not just common people, but the party workers and leaders too are unhappy with TMC," he said. Adhikari, who has been at odds with TMC's top brass, tendered his resignation as minister for transport, irrigation and waterways on Friday. He had resigned as chairman of state-run Hoogly River Bridge Commissioners on Thursday dealing a blow to TMC's backchannel talks to woo him back before the 2021 state polls.

He faxed his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and forwarded it to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar by e-mail. He has, however, not resigned as MLA nor from the primary membership of TMC.

Apart from his home district of East Midnapore where his family members hold public offices, Adhikari has influence in at least 35-40 assembly seats in tribal-dominated Jangalmahal region comprising West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts and parts of Birbhum. In another development disgruntled TMC MLA from Coochbehar Mihir Goswami joined BJP in New Delhi on Friday evening. He had expressed his desire to quit the party and left for New Delhi with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik in the morning.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely in April-May next year..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020