Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed in clashes in Iraq after cleric's followers storm protest camp

Supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya on Friday, and at least three people were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes, a Reuters witness and a medical source said.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:08 IST
Three killed in clashes in Iraq after cleric's followers storm protest camp
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya on Friday, and at least three people were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes, a Reuters witness and a medical source said. Followers of Sadr carrying pictures of the cleric marched to the central al-Haboubi square, where anti-government protesters have held a sit-in since 2019, after Friday prayers.

They fire gunshots and threw petrol bombs at the protesters' tents, leading the protesters to fight back, the Reuters witness said. A hospital source said the protesters died from bullet wounds. The clashes are still going on.

Earlier on Friday, thousands of Sadrists gathered in Tahrir Square in Baghdad and in other southern provinces to show their support for the influential cleric ahead of an upcoming election. Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in Iraq's parliament, said he expects his movement to win a majority of seats in the parliamentary election scheduled for June next year.

Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States, also opposes Iranian influence in Iraq. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May after his predecessor was driven out by widespread unrest, has pledged to hold the election to meet a demand of many pro-democracy activists.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020