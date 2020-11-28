UP CM visits Varanasi to review preparations for PM's visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Varanasi and reviewed preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on on the occasion of Dev Dipawali on November 30. The chief minister visited the city and inspected the venue where the prime minister is likely to attend the programmes, an official statement said.

He directed officials to make foolproof security arrangements and took stock of the preparations of the Deepdan programme to be attended by Modi, it said. The chief minister attended the review meeting at Circuit House and directed officials to make people aware of the COVID-19 protocols.

On Dev Dipawali, cultural programmes will be held at 15 ghats and earthen lamps will be lit. All programmes will be telecast live and LEDs will be installed for it, it said..