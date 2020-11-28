Left Menu
2 BTP MLAs took money to support Gehlot govt: Cong MLA in video tweeted by Raj BJP chief

Poonia, while posting the video, asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to throw light on the “horse-trading” saying the Congress leader has confirmed the questions raised by him when the party MLAs were confined to hotels. The Congress MLAs were confined to hotels during the Rajya Sabha elections in June and later in July during the political crisis after the rebellion by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:55 IST
BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Friday tweeted a video in which Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is purportedly heard accusing two MLAs of Bhartiya Tribal Party of taking Rs 10 crore each to support the Gehlot government. The video is of a public meeting addressed by Malviya who alleged that each of the two MLAs took Rs 5 crore for supporting the government in Rajya Sabha elections and Rs 5 crore for supporting the government during the political crisis. Poonia, while posting the video, asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to throw light on the “horse-trading” saying the Congress leader has confirmed the questions raised by him when the party MLAs were confined to hotels.

The Congress MLAs were confined to hotels during the Rajya Sabha elections in June and later in July during the political crisis after the rebellion by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had accused the BJP of trying to topple his government. The BTP MLAs had supported the Congress governments on both occasions. Malviya, who is Badidora (Banswara) MLA and both the BTP MLAs Ramprasad Dindor (Sagwara-Dungarpur) and Rajkumar Roat (Chorasi- Dungapur) could not be contacted for thier comments.

