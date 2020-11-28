Encouraging to see voters participating in DDC polls despite cold weather: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said it was encouraging to see voters come out to participate in the District Development Council (DDC) polls despite the cold weather. Abdullah's remarks came as the voting for the first phase of the eight phase DDC polls and bypolls to local bodies was underway in the union territory.

“It's encouraging to see voters come out to participate in the DDC polls despite the cold weather. I hope as the day progresses more people choose to cast their votes,” the NC leader said in a tweet. While the voting was sluggish for the first couple of hours in the valley due to cold weather, it picked up pace as the day progressed.