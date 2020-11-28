Left Menu
Development News Edition

"PM,HM praised efforts of govt to minimise impact of cyclone"

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised the government's steps in minimising the impact of Cyclone Nivar after it hit the Union Territory.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:43 IST
"PM,HM praised efforts of govt to minimise impact of cyclone"

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised the government's steps in minimising the impact of Cyclone Nivar after it hit the Union Territory. Narayanasamy, in a virtual press meet, said they promised all help to Puducherry to tide over the impact.

He said the damage to crops and infrastructure had been estimated at around Rs 400 crore and that he had written to the Centre, seeking an interim relief of Rs 100 crore. The Chief Minister said both leaders also lauded the government for its steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said once a vaccine was available in the market, his government would ensure that all the people were given it free of cost. Narayanasamy flayed the opposition AINRC, AIADMK and BJP, which have so far been "inactive" during crisis like the cyclone, but were now criticising the ruling Congress.

He opined that they were doing so as assembly polls were around the corner. He thanked officials of all departments, as also the NDRF and military personnel, for coordinating in minimising the impact of the cyclone.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, in a separate voice message expressed her gratitude to police,PWD and officials of various departments for their coordinated action in tackling the cyclone and its aftermath. She noted that the Centre had deputed NDRF and military personnel to facilitate rehabilitation of people from low lying areas in relief camps.

"Basically people listened to the appeal of the government and were very responsive in ensuring safety", she said. She said dengue was lurking around the corner and hence the next challenge would be to fight it successfully.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Was under more pressure than Lampard at Chelsea, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he was under more pressure at Chelsea than the current Blues boss Frank Lampard. Mourinhos remark comes ahead as Tottenham and Chelsea get ready to lock horns against each other in th...

"Divisive forces" trying to enter Hyderabad: KCR

Hyderabad, Nov 28 PTI Seeking support for TRS in the Hyderabad civic polls, Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that some divisive forces were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquillit...

Pak, US jointly complete restoration work of Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist monastery

Pakistan and the US have jointly completed restoration work at the Takht-i-Bahi Buddhist monastery in northwest Pakistan under the USD 230,000 cultural preservation project. US Consul General Gregory Macris virtually participated in the clo...

JNPT says it adhering to all green norms for Vadhavan port development

The countrys leading container port JNPT on Saturday said it is adhering to the terms of reference issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest Climate Change for prior environmental clearance for development of Vadhavan port. The governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020