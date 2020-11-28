"PM,HM praised efforts of govt to minimise impact of cyclone"

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised the government's steps in minimising the impact of Cyclone Nivar after it hit the Union Territory. Narayanasamy, in a virtual press meet, said they promised all help to Puducherry to tide over the impact.

He said the damage to crops and infrastructure had been estimated at around Rs 400 crore and that he had written to the Centre, seeking an interim relief of Rs 100 crore. The Chief Minister said both leaders also lauded the government for its steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said once a vaccine was available in the market, his government would ensure that all the people were given it free of cost. Narayanasamy flayed the opposition AINRC, AIADMK and BJP, which have so far been "inactive" during crisis like the cyclone, but were now criticising the ruling Congress.

He opined that they were doing so as assembly polls were around the corner. He thanked officials of all departments, as also the NDRF and military personnel, for coordinating in minimising the impact of the cyclone.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, in a separate voice message expressed her gratitude to police,PWD and officials of various departments for their coordinated action in tackling the cyclone and its aftermath. She noted that the Centre had deputed NDRF and military personnel to facilitate rehabilitation of people from low lying areas in relief camps.

"Basically people listened to the appeal of the government and were very responsive in ensuring safety", she said. She said dengue was lurking around the corner and hence the next challenge would be to fight it successfully.