Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MP Karti flays "hero worship" of Rajiv case convicts

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday opposed "hero worship" of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and wondered why there was no talk about those who were killed alongside the former Prime Minister in 1991.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 14:21 IST
Cong MP Karti flays "hero worship" of Rajiv case convicts

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday opposed "hero worship" of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and wondered why there was no talk about those who were killed alongside the former Prime Minister in 1991. The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, referring to the seven convicts said, "do not make them heroes, they are not heroes," and asked whether the 15 other victims were not Tamils.

Also, he sought to know, "what about justice for them?" Tagging a clip of his interview to News18 Tamil Nadu channel on his Twitter handle, Karti regretted that the so- called pro-Tamil outfits- that support the release of the seven convicts- have never spoken about the victims. Rajiv Gandhi and 15 others were killed in a blast triggered by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991.

The ruling AIADMK, main opposition DMK and almost all other parties support the release of the convicts, V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini. The AIADMK government recommended their release in 2018 and the matter is pending with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee had said political parties demanding their release was unacceptable.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Screen time doesn't matter: Sara Ali Khan on doing comedies with Varun, Ranveer

More than her screen time, being a part of a good story is a priority for actor Sara Ali Khan, who says she is not in the film industry to compete with her co-stars. Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut wi...

Agitating farmers decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders ...

Centre treating protesting farmers like 'terrorists': Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Sunday said farmers protesting against the Centres new Agri laws are being treated as if they are terrorists, and it is sad that they are not being allowed to enter Delhi. The government should consider the farmer...

Man killed over Rs 200 in UP's Aligarh

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in a crowded market in Civil Lines area here after he allegedly refused to lend Rs 200 to an acquaintance, police said on Sunday. Ansar Ahmad, a father of three, owned a tyre repair shop at Shamshad Market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020