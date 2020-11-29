Congress trying to destabilise MDA govt: NPP
The MDA government is led by the NPP. "Yes, they (Congress) are trying to destabilise the NPP-led MDA government (by making allegations after allegations) despite the fact that the issues they are raising have already been addressed," NPP Spokesman Marcuise N Marak told reporters on Saturday.PTI | Shillong | Updated: 29-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 15:26 IST
The National People's Party (NPP) has accused the opposition Congress of trying to destabilise the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government by making baseless allegations. The MDA government is led by the NPP.
"Yes, they (Congress) are trying to destabilise the NPP-led MDA government (by making allegations after allegations) despite the fact that the issues they are raising have already been addressed," NPP Spokesman Marcuise N Marak told reporters on Saturday. The Congress has denied the allegations of Marak that it is trying to destabilise the MDA government.
The Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scams in the Meghalaya Power Department. It alleged there have been many irregularities and anomalies in the implementation of various projects that include the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded smart metering project, Saubhagya Scheme and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), among others.
Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of Congress had also alleged corruption in the power department particularly in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme..
ALSO READ
8 months after stoppage, Asian Champions League East resumes
Soccer-East Asian clubs close in on return of COVID-hit ACL
GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine focus drives Asian stocks to record highs
Asian shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes
Golf-South Korean debutant Im posts best Asian finish at Masters