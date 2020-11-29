Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA govt is 'anti-Vidarbha': Fadnavis

The only development works underway in the Vidarbha region are those approved by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis claimed while addressing BJP workers ahead of the December 1 MLC poll for the East Vidarbha graduates' constituency where the party has fielded Sandip Joshi. "This government is completely anti-Vidarbha and its approach is the same towards Marathwada and other backward regions," alleged Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur in Vidarbha.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:30 IST
MVA govt is 'anti-Vidarbha': Fadnavis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday accused the MVA government in Maharashtra of being "anti-Vidarbha" and neglecting the region by not providing funds for its development. The only development works underway in the Vidarbha region are those approved by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis claimed while addressing BJP workers ahead of the December 1 MLC poll for the East Vidarbha graduates' constituency where the party has fielded Sandip Joshi.

"This government is completely anti-Vidarbha and its approach is the same towards Marathwada and other backward regions," alleged Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur in Vidarbha. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has "contempt and anger" towards Vidarbha, the former chief minister further charged.

That is why it has discontinued the Vidarbha Statutory Development Board (the term of which expired in April this year) and other projects and did not provide any funds for Vidarbha, he said. The farmers of Vidarbha affected by floods and other natural disasters are also left in the lurch, he said.

The works pertaining to roads, flyovers, railway over-bridges and other projects in Vidarbha are initiated by Union minister Gadkari, he claimed. "There is not even one work underway in Vidarbha which can be attributed to this government," the leader of opposition in state Assembly claimed and accused the ruling dispensation of not fulfilling its promises made to people.

"Is this a government or a drama?" he asked. Fadnavis also said the previous BJP-led government had initiated the 'MahaJyoti' scheme (a training and career guidance institute) for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), but the MVA government has stopped all various welfare measures under it.

Similarly, the Rs 500 crore fund which had been granted to the 'OBC Mahamandal' under the BJP rule has not being spent by the MVA government for welfare of the community, he claimed. "When we passed the law on reservation for the Maratha community, we had included a section which clearly mentioned that no one can touch the OBC community reservation," he said.

Some people in the current government are creating confusion on the issue of OBC reservation for "political purpose", he claimed.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition calls on Hungary's Orban to sack museum head for likening Soros to Hitler

A leading Hungarian opposition party joined calls on Sunday for Prime Minister Viktor Orban to sack the head of a state-funded museum for making extreme anti-Semitic comments likening U.S. financier George Soros to Adolf Hitler. Nationalist...

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor get married

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms. The duo had a court marriage on Friday after reportedly dating for over two years. Kapoo...

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded&#160;4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.&#160; This is the second consecutive day that the number...

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

Britains foreign minister said on Sunday there is only about a week left for the UK and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to an agreement. As talks continued between the two sides ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020