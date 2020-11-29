Left Menu
Maha govt will collapse due to internal differences:BJP leader

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government will collapse as its constituents lack coordination among themselves and the BJP will come to power, party leader Pravin Darekar said here on Sunday. None of MLAs of the BJP will go with members of the MVA dispensation," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council told reporters when asked about the prospects of mid-term Assembly polls.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 29-11-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 18:07 IST
The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government will collapse as its constituents lack coordination among themselves and the BJP will come to power, party leader Pravin Darekar said here on Sunday. "After elections (the December 1 biennial polls to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state legislative council), this government will face crisis due to these (lack of coordination among its constituents) issues.

"Once this government collapses, the BJP will form its government, but we won't reveal with whom. None of MLAs of the BJP will go with members of the MVA dispensation," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council told reporters when asked about the prospects of mid-term Assembly polls. The Sena, NCP and Congress are the members of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Responding to a query on a cartoon on Central investigation agencies tweeted by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Darekar said such act didn't behove Raut's position as an MP. PTI CORR AW NSK NSK

