Belarus police detained 313 people at mass protests on Sunday - ministry

Belarus police detained 313 people at mass protests on Sunday - ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:45 IST
Police in Belarus detained 313 people on Sunday during protests in which thousands marched through Minsk calling for President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.
Belarus has been in a political crisis since a presidential election in August that the opposition says was rigged. The authorities deny vote fraud.
