WB BJP chief sends legal notice to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for using 'derogatory words' against him

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly using derogatory words against him at a rally and said the behaviour displayed lack of courtesy towards an opposition party leader.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:24 IST
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly using derogatory words against him at a rally and said the behaviour displayed lack of courtesy towards an opposition party leader. Ghosh's lawyer sent the legal notice to Banerjee for the words he allegedly used in a rally in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The court will decide on the allegations by the TMC leader and the society should at the same time contemplate whether such politics should be allowed or not, he said. Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and is considered the number two in the party.

"The second in-command of the party is using such language against the state president of an opposition party. Laws are there, but at the end of the day one should have politeness towards others," he said at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here.

Banerjee, a two-time TMC MP, had attacked the BJP top brass in his speech at a rally at Satgachia on Sunday over their use of the word 'bhaipo' or 'bhatija' (nephew) to mean him and claimed that they do not have the guts to take his name but he is not afraid to do so. "The society wants to see some courtesy from him (Banerjee). Laws are a formality, but it is the behaviour displayed by the person which counts," Ghosh said, adding, "He has called me names, I am ready to answer in an open debate." On the TMC's claim that the BJP does not have any quintessential link with Bengal, Ghosh said that is for the people to decide on it and that the saffron party does not need a certificate from anyone in this regard.

"People have judged us and gave us 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state, have given us victory in panchayats and will vote for us in the future also," he said. West Bengal is set to go for the state poll in April- May next year.

Ghosh said that what the Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had done for Bengal, its people and the Bengali language is known to all. The Jana Sangh is considered the precursor of the BJP.

"The TMC has not done even one per cent of that. They have looted the Bengalis, made them migrant labourers and demolished the Bengali pride. They have burnt our face before the country and the world," the BJP leader said. He claimed that the Bengalis will teach the TMC a lesson and that time has come for its downfall.

Ghosh alleged that West Bengal has never seen such a corrupt government and claimed that its people will wash off this "blot in its history" in the next state poll. The BJP leader claimed that while terrorism has ended in the whole country, the sound of gunfire and bombs can be heard in every district of West Bengal.

He claimed that terrorists are being apprehended from different districts of the state and alleged that Rohingyas and other infiltrators from Bangladesh are being given shelter here for the sake of votes. The BJP state president further alleged that welfare funds from the Centre are being misappropriated in the state, while the youth of Bengal have to migrate to states like Gujarat for work.

Nowhere in the country has so much government property been destroyed after the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he claimed..

