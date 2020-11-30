'Disgusting but not surprising' says Owaisi on Karnataka minister's 'No Muslim candidate' remark
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:52 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday termed Karanataka Minister KS Eshwarappa remark on 'no ticket to Muslim candidate' as disgusting and shameful, but not surprising. "Disgusting & shameful, but not surprising. Hindutva believes that only 1 community has the right to political power & all others are subservient. This ideology cannot co-exist with our Constitution, which talks about liberty, fraternity, equality & justice," Owaisi said in a tweet.
Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa had on Sunday said that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim. "We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media persons.
Eshwarappa is a Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. (ANI)
