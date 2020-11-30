Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sena leader suggests holding 'azaan' competition;draws BJP ire

A Shiv Sena leader's comments on likening 'Azaan' (a call for Muslim prayer) with Hindu ritual of 'aarti' and holding a 'Azaan' recital competition for Muslim children have sparked a row, with the BJP on Monday accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party of changing its stand to remain in power.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:59 IST
Sena leader suggests holding 'azaan' competition;draws BJP ire
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

A Shiv Sena leader's comments on likening 'Azaan' (a call for Muslim prayer) with Hindu ritual of 'aarti' and holding a 'Azaan' recital competition for Muslim children have sparked a row, with the BJP on Monday accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led party of changing its stand to remain in power. The Sena, NCP and Congress are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal, who is the vibhag pramukh (division head) of Mumbai South, made these remarks during an interview to a Urdu news portal. Sakpal can be heard saying that he lives near a Muslim cemetery in South Mumbai and finds recital of 'Azaan' very nice and he likes to listen to it.

"Competitions are held for recital of Bhagwadgita. I have asked my colleague Shakil Ahmed to hold a 'Azaan' competition for children. I feel it is like 'aarti'. Late Balasaheb Thackeray (founder of Sena) was not against any religion. Even (chief minister and party president) Uddhav Thackeray takes all communities along," Sakpal told the portal. When contacted, Sakpal said his comments were misconstrued.

"How can one see every comment through the lens of religion? Office-bearers of NGO 'MY Foundation' which works for Muslim children had visited me and discussed what can be done to keep children engaged at home during lockdown. I suggested them to organise online 'Azaan' competitions so that children will remain indoors. It was just a suggestion. "One of the office-bearers of the NGO, Shakil Ahmed, is a Shiv Sainik andmy colleague," he told PTI.

Sena spokesman and state transport minister Anil Parab said he wasn't aware of Sakpal's comments. BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said, "Sakpal's comments speaks volumes of the change in the party to remain in power".

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said the Sena had always opposed holding 'namaz' on roads in the past. "The Sena used to campaign saying voting for Congress was like voting for terror or for (Ajmal) Kasab," he said.

MVA constituents NCP and Congress have welcomed Sakpal's suggestion on 'Azaan' competition. "Competitions for reciting Bhagwadgita had been held in Maharashtra in which Muslim girls had won prizes. What is wrong with an Azaan competition?" NCP minister Nawab Malik asked.

He said actors like Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khanhave portrayed temple scenes in their movies extremely well. Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant saidpeople filled with hatred cannot "understand the beauty of conversation between man and God".

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...

Sterling heads higher on hopes of a Brexit trade deal

Sterling gained on Monday as traders clung to hopes that Britain and the European Union will soon seal a long-awaited Brexit trade deal. The United Kingdom exits the EUs orbit on Dec. 31, when a transition period of informal membership ends...

Euro zone government bond yields tick up, German inflation falls

Euro zone government bond yields ticked up on Monday as traders mostly ignored Modernas application for U.S. and EU emergency use for its COVID-19 vaccine and focused on the next moves of the European Central Bank to fight low inflation. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020