Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hardeep Puri among 10 newly elected, re-elected members administered RS oath

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was among the 10 newly elected and re-elected members of the Rajya Sabha from the states of UP, Uttarakhand and Karnataka who were administered oath in the Chamber of the Upper House on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:02 IST
Hardeep Puri among 10 newly elected, re-elected members administered RS oath

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was among the 10 newly elected and re-elected members of the Rajya Sabha from the states of UP, Uttarakhand and Karnataka who were administered oath in the Chamber of the Upper House on Monday. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the administration of oath/affirmation was done in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha for the second time during inter-session. The 10 members who took oath were Narayana Koragappa from Karnataka, Brijlal, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Ramji, Hardwar Dubey, Hardeep Singh Puri, Neeraj Shekhar, B L Verma and Ram Gopal Yadav (all from Uttar Pradesh) and Naresh Bansal from Uttarakhand.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the newly elected and re-elected members and conveyed his best wishes after the oath-taking ceremony. He asked them to go through publications titled 'Rajya Sabha at work', 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament by Kaul and Shakdher', 'Members Handbook', 'Rule Book' and other books related to parliamentary practices before the next session commenced so that they become conversant with the practice and procedures of the House. He added that the people have a lot of expectations from the members and accordingly advised them to maintain high standards of conduct in public life. Naidu emphasized that as Rajya Sabha is a House of Elders, youngsters and people at large look upto its members for guidance and advice, and accordingly, he said, it is imperative to maintain high standards of conduct which adds to the decency, dignity and decorum of the House. He also advised the members to focus on three D's namely 'debate, discuss and decide' and avoid taking recourse to disruption.

Expressing his concern about the prevailing pandemic, Naidu called upon the members to follow the guidelines issued by the central and state governments so as to set an example for the public. The chairman also stressed upon the necessity of wearing masks and maintaining 'a safe distance', mentioning that he prefers the word 'Surakshit Doori' over 'Samajik Doori'.

He informed that the oath taking ceremony was held to enable members to participate and contribute in committee proceedings during the inter-session period. Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present on the occasion.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM asks Centre to listen to farmers, terms their fight 'just'

Terming their fight against farm laws just, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the Centre why it was not listening to farmers and was being adamant on the issue. He asserted that his governments would stand firmly with fa...

Farmers' protest: PM accuses oppn of misleading farmers and "playing tricks" again; Rahul claims new agri laws for "2-3 friends" of Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers and playing tricks again on them as he and the BJP asserted that the new agriculture laws over which protests by farmers raged in the NCR will provi...

U.S. Congress races to avoid December government shutdown amid pandemic

The U.S. Congress on Monday began a two-week sprint to rescue the federal government from a possible shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first major test since the election of whether Republicans and Democrats intend to cooperate.Go...

South Korea reports bird flu outbreak on duck farm -OIE

South Korea has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a duck farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Monday. The outbreak, which occurred in the town of Girin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020