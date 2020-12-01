Left Menu
Owaisi casts his vote for GHMC elections

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election that began on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi casts vote in GHMC polls on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election that began on Tuesday. "I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen democracy," Owaisi said.

Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote in Hyderabad. The counting of votes for the polls would be held on December 4. There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections are conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations and 167 hypersensitive polling stations. Till now a total of 4,187 guns were deposited, 3,066 rowdy sheeters were bounded over and Rs 1.45 crore cash was seized. Drugs and alcohol worth Rs 10 lakhs were seized. A total of 55 FIRs were registered in 63 complaints, the administration said in a press release. (ANI)

