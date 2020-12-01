Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on its treatment of protesting farmers

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that, rather than using 'lathis' and firing tear gas on them, the debt of farmers should be paid by ensuring justice and rights for them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on its treatment of protesting farmers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that, rather than using 'lathis' and firing tear gas on them, the debt of farmers should be paid by ensuring justice and rights for them. The Congress leader also accused the Central government of lying on national television.

"Farmers are protesting on the streets, and lies are being spoken on TV! We are all indebted to the hard work of farmers. This debt can only be repaid by ensuring rights and justice for them. We should not reject their demands by beating them with 'lathis' and firing tear gas on them. Wake up, and accord the farmers their rights," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Yesterday, the Congress leader had slammed the Central government over the new farm laws and appealed to his party workers to provide food and help to farmers protesting against the new laws.

He asked why farmers are protesting if these "reforms" are in their interest. He had also tweeted a video in which he urged Congress workers to stand by farmers. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091. Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested...

Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden nominating Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Director for Office of Management and Budget has run into trouble with some of the top Republican Senators openly opposing the pick due to her combative and insulti...

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...

Toyota Kirloskar logs 2.4 pc rise in November sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 8,508 units in November. The Japanese automaker had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.The company has been witnessing a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020