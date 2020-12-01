UDF convenor demands resignation of Kerala finance minister over 'opposition' to KSFE probe
Senior Congress leader M M Hassan has demanded the resignation of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac over his alleged opposition to a vigilance inquiry into Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:08 IST
Senior Congress leader M M Hassan has demanded the resignation of Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac over his alleged opposition to a vigilance inquiry into Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE). Hassan, also the UDF Convenor, demanded that the Enforcement Directorate should further investigate the Vigilance Department's findings that the Kerala State Financial Enterprises chit funds were used for money laundering. "The state's finance minister asked not to allow the Vigilance officials inside if they come for a raid in the KSFE branches. This is a violation of his oath of office. He must resign."
"Why the permission of the FM is needed to conduct a vigilance inquiry if a complaint is already lodged against the KSFE," he asked. The Congress leader went on to raise the issue of "friendship" between the finance minister and arrested former principal secretary at the Chief Minister's Office, M Sivasankar.
"Sivasankar is a close friend of Finance Minister Thomas Issac. We need to find out whether Sivasankar used this friendship for unlawful activities," he said. Hassan added that the UDF would hold a campaign in all the panchayats of Kerala on December 2 from 5 pm to 6 pm against the "corruption" of the state government. (ANI)
