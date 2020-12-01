Left Menu
Development News Edition

G Kishan Reddy casts vote in GHMC polls

Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday cast his vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:50 IST
G Kishan Reddy casts vote in GHMC polls
Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy casts his vote at Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday cast his vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. In the morning, he was seen waiting in a queue at Deeksha Model School polling booth in Kachiguda for his turn to exercise his democratic right to vote.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, and Telangana's TRS minister K T Rama Rao too cast their votes at different polling stations earlier. Elections are being conducted with ballot papers this time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, 817 extra polling stations have been set up this time as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive booths and 167 hypersensitive polling stations. There are 150 wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, the AIMIM, and the BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in a recent bypoll. The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National President J P Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah have campaigned for these elections.

The counting of votes will be held on December 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Dilbar Hussain returns to Melbourne Stars for upcoming season

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of fast bowler Dilbar Hussain for the upcoming Big Bash League BBL season 10. Hussain hails from Faisalabad in northeastern Pakistan and will be available for the full season. He played for L...

Motor racing-Russian Mazepin to race for Haas F1 next season

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race for Haas in 2021 after agreeing a multi-year deal, the U.S.-based Formula One team announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is currently third in the Formula Two standings and is expected to be joined at...

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020