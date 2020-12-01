Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:02 IST
Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019 after five months in that party, joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra.
Sena sources said Matondkar's name was forwarded to Governor B S Koshyari by the Shiv Sena recently for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. Matondkar, who lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat last year, recently took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
