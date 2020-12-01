GHMC polls: 18.2 per cent polling till noon

The polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election was so far peaceful with 18.20 per cent turnout reported till noon on Tuesday. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) ordered repoll in all 69 polling stations of Ward number 26 after it was found that the symbol of CPI(M) was printed in the ballot paper instead of CPI, an official release said.

The repoll would be held on December 3 from 7 AM to 6 PM in all the 69 polling stations. The CPI complained to the election authorities on the matter.

The Commission has instructed the election authority and GHMC to replace the Returning Officer for conduct of fresh poll. In view of the repoll, publication, broadcasting and telecasting of Exit polls on GHMC elections is banned till 6 PM on December 3, the SEC said.

Till 1 pm, the vote percentage was 18.20 percent. The polling, which began at 7 AM on Tuesday had been dull though it appeared to have gathered some momentum in the afternoon.

Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, TRS Working President and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi were among the early voters in the poll. The polling for the 150-ward GHMC began at 7 AM and would conclude at 6 PM.

As many as 74.44 lakh voters were supposed to exercise their franchise. The total number of contesting candidates is 1,122.

The main contest in the poll is between the ruling TRS, opposition BJP andthe Congress. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 (including reserve) polling personnel and 52,500 strong police force.

The Commission has also made special arrangements in view of COVID-19 pandemic..