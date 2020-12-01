Music producer for presidential candidate Wine hurt in clashes in Uganda

A music producer for Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine has been wounded in the mouth by a rubber bullet during clashes between security personnel and Wine's supporters, a spokesman for his party said.

The incident is the latest in escalating violence in the east African country as authorities crack down on supporters of Wine, who is seeking to end the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in an election scheduled for Jan. 14. Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said he had not yet received a briefing on the incident and would not comment until later.

Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for Wine's party National Unity Platform (NUP), said Daniel Oyerwot was hit by the rubber bullet as he sat with Wine in a car that was part of a convoy. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, and his supporters were heading to a campaign venue in Kayunga district, about 65 km (40 miles) north of the capital Kampala.

"He was shot with a rubber bullet, he has lost some teeth and his mouth is torn," Senyonyi said, adding that an unknown number of other supporters were also injured in the clash. Footage aired on Ghetto TV, an online broadcaster affiliated with NUP, showed Wine in a hospital holding Oyerwot's hand as he lay on a bed, with a blood stained bandage covering part of his mouth.

Last month a total of 54 people were killed, Museveni said on Sunday, as police and military battled to quell riots in multiple cities that erupted after Wine was arrested for alleged violation of anti-coronavirus rules.