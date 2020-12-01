TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1730 HRS

FGN26 CHINA-SCO-REAX China says Delhi SCO Heads of Govt meet sent many 'positive signals' Beijing: China said on Tuesday that the virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) hosted by India has sent "many positive signals" with leaders reaching consensus on several issues. By K J M Varma FGN22 CANADA-TRUDEAU-INDIA-FARMERS Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest: Trudeau on farmers protest Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest, as he reached out to the Indian community and expressed concern over the ongoing farmers protest in India against the new farm laws, the first world leader to voice his views on the issue

FGN29 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi's remand extended in UK, final hearings in 2021 London: Nirav Modi, wanted in connection with the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, was further remanded in custody on Tuesday by a court in London hearing India's extradition request for the diamond merchant. By Aditi Khanna FGN6 US-RANA US govt opposes release of Tahawwur Rana, says he is a flight risk Washington: The US government has moved a motion in a federal court in California opposing the release of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who has been declared a fugitive by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, describing him a flight risk. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 WHO-INDIA-LD MALARIA India recorded largest reductions in malaria cases in South-East Asia between 2000-2019: WHO United Nations: India made “impressive gains” in the global fight against malaria, recording the largest reduction in cases in South-East Asia from 20 million in 2000 to about 5.6 million last year, according to the World Health Organisation. By Yoshita Singh FGN17 VIRUS-TRUMP-ADVISER-LD RESIGN Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns Washington: US President Donald Trump's controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned

FGN24 UK-VISA UK's new post-Brexit ‘simple’ points-based visa system opens London: The UK's new post-Brexit points-based visa and immigration system, described by the government as “simple, effective and flexible”, opened for applications from Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN UK MPs to vote on tier-based lockdown, as health minister says coronavirus ‘under control’ London: UK Parliamentarians on Tuesday are set to vote on the government's tier-based coronavirus lockdown as the country's health minister said the COVID-19 situation was "back under control" but vigilance was necessary. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 US-YELLEN-LAWMAKERS Yellen as Treasury Secretary will help in speedy economic recovery from COVID crisis: US lawmakers Washington: Hailing the nomination of Janet Yellen as the Treasury Secretary, top American lawmakers said the accomplished and one of the most decorated economists in modern history would help in the speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that has devastated the US economy. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 US-BIDEN-CLIMATE Biden expresses sense of urgency in advancing climate goals Washington: Joe Biden has expressed a clear sense of urgency in advancing climate goals as the US President-elect discussed his decision to rejoin the historic Paris Agreement on his first day in office during a meeting on climate policy. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 BIDEN-HARRIS-GURU-NANAK Biden and Harris greet Sikhs on 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have greeted the Sikh community on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, emphasising that the timeless and universal message of compassion and unity from the founder of Sikhism can inspire and help Americans heal as people and as a nation. By Lalit K Jha INDIND