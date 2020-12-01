BJP trying to take away slice of Bollywood to UP:Maha minister

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's meeting with film personalities in Mumbai, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday alleged the BJP was scheming to take away a "slice of Bollywood" to the northern state. "When BJP was in power in Maharashtra, many industries and offices were shifted to Gujarat. Though the government changed in Maharashtra, the BJP is now readying a script to take away a slice of Bollywood in the name of the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Whatever had happened in the tenure of the BJP, we won't let it happen again," Chavan tweeted. Adityanath is arriving late this evening in Mumbai and slated to meet industrialists and film personalities on December 2.

"Earlier, importance of Maharashtra was reduced deliberately, but the then government kept quiet. BJP leaders took a lead in getting funds for the PM Cares Fund instead of getting funds for Chief Minister's Fund only to make their seniors happy," Chavan said in another tweet. Underlining that every state has a right to develop itself and help other states, Chavan stated no state has the right to snatch "share of others".

"BJP leaders must not support this step of their party and not participate in this sin," he added. Adityanath in September unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for film-making.