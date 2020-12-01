Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Guaido rightful leader despite assembly vote, Chile says

Juan Guaido will still be Venezuela's legitimate head of state even if he loses his seat as head of the country's parliament on Sunday, Chile's foreign minister said on Tuesday, saying the Dec. 6 vote for a new assembly lacked any credibility.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:24 IST
Venezuela's Guaido rightful leader despite assembly vote, Chile says

Juan Guaido will still be Venezuela's legitimate head of state even if he loses his seat as head of the country's parliament on Sunday, Chile's foreign minister said on Tuesday, saying the Dec. 6 vote for a new assembly lacked any credibility. Opposition leader Guaido is recognised by dozens of countries, including the United States and most of the European Union (EU), as the nation's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.

But his institutional standing rests on his post as head of the national assembly, which he is almost certain to lose from January as Maduro seeks to take control of the opposition-held assembly in a vote that many countries believe will be rigged. "We assign no legitimacy to the elections next Sunday," Chile's Foreign Minister Andres Allamand told reporters during a visit to Brussels, where he met EU lawmakers and diplomats.

"We continue to work under the premise that the legitimate authority that exists in Venezuela is Guaido," said Allamand, whose country gave protection to another Venezuelan opposition politician, Leopoldo Lopez, in 2019 at its diplomatic residence in Caracas. Maduro has said he is bound by Venezuela's constitution to hold the vote on Dec. 6, a date the EU has said is too rushed to allow for international observers and ensure it is free and fair.

Like the United States, most of Latin American and the EU want a new presidential election to reverse Venezuela's spiral into authoritarian rule and economic collapse. Allamand called on European, North American and Latin American governments who have led different diplomatic initiatives to come together, denounce Sunday's vote results and find a path to free presidential elections in Venezuela.

Some 4.5 million refugees and migrants have fled Venezuela since 2015, according to official figures, but the real figure is higher, the United Nations has said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I'm no party boy': One Nobel winner won't miss the pomp at low-key awards

Spare a thought for this years Nobel Prize winners.Gone are the ball gowns, white tie and tails, concerts, banquets and adulation that come with arguably the worlds most coveted awards. With the coronavirus pandemic tearing through Europe, ...

Clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine begins in India

Phase 23 clinical trials for Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia commenced in India on Tuesday. Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Dr Reddys Laboratories today said they have commenced adaptive Phase 23 clinica...

Hyundai recalls 456 units of Kona over potential issues with battery system

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said it is recalling 456 units of its electric SUV Kona to inspect and rectify potential electrical deficiencies in the battery system. The company has initiated the Kona recall to inspect possible po...

Kerala Assembly Speaker gives nod for vigilance probe against

In a jolt to the Congress in Kerala, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Tuesday gave permission to the state government to launch a vigilance probe against two opposition legislators including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020