Punjab: Rupnagar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa returns to AAP

I undertake to work for the party like a tireless volunteer without any ambition for a party post of position," the release quoting Sandoa as saying. Sandoa said, “Switching sides to the Congress had been the biggest blunder of my life and I am ashamed of the decision, which seems to have been taken in a tearing hurry." He alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has done nothing for the people of the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:14 IST
Rupnagar legislator Amarjit Singh Sandoa on Tuesday returned to his parent party AAP, one-and-a-half-year after defecting to the ruling Congress in Punjab. Sandoa had joined the Congress in May last year and had said he felt "disenchanted" with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) due to the top leadership's "high-handed" approach towards Punjab.

On Tuesday, he returned to the AAP unconditionally, a party release issued here said. "I tender my sincere apologies to the party high command and the state leadership, who were devastated by my decision to quit the AAP. I undertake to work for the party like a tireless volunteer without any ambition for a party post of position," the release quoting Sandoa as saying.

Sandoa said, “Switching sides to the Congress had been the biggest blunder of my life and I am ashamed of the decision, which seems to have been taken in a tearing hurry." He alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has done nothing for the people of the state. He also alleged that all the sections were “bearing the brunt of the CM's anti-people stance”.

The Rupnagar legislator said Amarinder Singh before assuming power in 2017 had made several promises like crushing the drug mafia within weeks, 'ghar-ghar-naukri', complete loan waiver to the farmers, which have remained unfulfilled. “The vision and a new genre politics of work propounded by Arvind Kejriwal's astute leadership inspired me to return to my parent party,” Sandoa said.

