Gujarat BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies of multi organ failure

Bharadwaj (66) was a prominent lawyer and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June this year. MGM Healthcare said that Bharadwaj, admitted to the hospital "for post Covid severe pneumonia since October 9, was on total life support and his lungs were completely destroyed due to Covid." In a further setback, despite maximal life support, he "developed multi-organ failure and with profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away at 4.35 PM," the hospital's Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

PTI | Ahmedabadchennai | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:17 IST
Gujarat BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies of multi organ failure
BJP MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj, admitted to a hospital in Chennai for post COVID-19 severe pneumonia care, died on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure and his lungs were completely destroyed due to the infection, the hospital said. Bharadwaj (66) was a prominent lawyer and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June this year.

MGM Healthcare said that Bharadwaj, admitted to the hospital "for post Covid severe pneumonia since October 9, was on total life support and his lungs were completely destroyed due to Covid." In a further setback, despite maximal life support, he "developed multi-organ failure and with profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away at 4.35 PM," the hospital's Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had said that the MP died today while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai.

Bharadwaj tested positive for COVID-19 in August after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot. He was first admitted to the government-run COVID hospital in Rajkot and put on artificial lung support.

A team of senior doctors later flew to Rajkot and on their suggestion, Bharadwaj was put on extraporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to improve his oxygen saturation levels, a doctor said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the MP from his home state.

"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also expressed anguish over the death of Bharadwaj. "Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji @BharadwajAbhay It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven," he tweeted.

