Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha MLC polls: 63.89% average turnout in five constituencies

A provisional voter turnout of 63.89 per cent was recorded on Tuesday in the elections held for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, viewed as a prestige battle between Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the opposition BJP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:51 IST
Maha MLC polls: 63.89% average turnout in five constituencies

A provisional voter turnout of 63.89 per cent was recorded on Tuesday in the elections held for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, viewed as a prestige battle between Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the opposition BJP. The five seats comprised three graduates and two teachers' constituencies.

Maximum voter turnout of 82.91% was recorded in the Amravati Teachers' constituency till 5 pm, followed by 70.44% in the Pune Teachers' constituency. "An average voter turnout of 63.89 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in elections to three graduates' constituencies and two teachers' constituencies," an Election Commission official said, adding that the final voting percentage will be known later.

An average voter turnout of 61.08% was recorded for election to Aurangabad Graduates' constituency, 54.76% in Nagpur Graduates' constituency, and 50.30% in Pune Graduates constituency, a release said. Among the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, the NCP and Congress are contesting two seats each and the Shiv Sena has fielded its candidate in another seat.

The opposition BJP is contesting four seats and an Independent supported by the party is in the fray in another seat. The seats that went to polls are- Pune Division Graduates' constituency, Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency, Aurangabad Division Graduates' constituency, Amravati Division Teachers' constituency and Pune Division Teachers' constituency.

Three MLCs from the graduates' constituencies, namely Satish Chavan (NCP), Chandrakant Patil (BJP) and Anil Sole (BJP), and two Independent MLCs from teachers' constituencies, Shrikant Deshpande and Dattratray Sawant, retired on July 19. In Nagpur Division Graduates' seat, the fight is between Sandeep Joshi (BJP) and Abhijeet Vanjari (Congress), and in Aurangabad Division Graduates' seat, Shirish Boralkar (BJP) and Satish Chavan (NCP) are up against each other.

In Amravati Division Teachers' constituency, Nitin Dhande (BJP) and Shrikant Deshpande (Shiv Sena) squared off against each other. In Pune Division Graduates' constituency, the main contest was between Jayant Asgaonkar (Congress) and Jitendra Pawar (Independent backed by BJP). According to Pune district administration, there are 4.26 lakh voters for the graduates' constituency and 72,545 voters for the teachers' constituency in the Pune region.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gandkari cast their votes in Nagpur on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after exercising his franchise, Fadnavis said he was hopeful that his party will achieve success in these polls.

Polling was also held on Tuesday for the Dhule- Nandurbar local bodies' constituency bypoll, which was necessitated after sitting MLC Ambrish Patel quit the Congress to join the BJP. The counting of votes will be held on Thursday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slight improvement in min temperature in Kashmir; weather to remain dry till Dec 6

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain dr...

Low voter turnout in Hyderabad civic polls;35.80 polling per cent recorded till 5 pm

A low voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls on Tuesday with 35.80 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 5 pm,as the BJP slammed the ruling TRS for the low polling percentage. The polling, which beg...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak Tuesday on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are due to speak on Tuesday, with a source familiar saying the talks will take place at 1 pm EST 1800 GMT.The two have not spoken since talks on coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020