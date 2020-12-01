Punjab: BJP leader, former minister Satpal Gosain passes away
Senior BJP leader and former Punjab health minister Satpal Gosain on Tuesday passed away after a brief illness. He was 85. William Bhatti, Director Christian Medical College and Hospital, said Gosain was brought dead to the hospital. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the demise of Gosain.PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:54 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Punjab health minister Satpal Gosain on Tuesday passed away after a brief illness. He was 85.
William Bhatti, Director Christian Medical College and Hospital, said Gosain was brought dead to the hospital. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the demise of Gosain. In a condolence message, Singh said he was pained to learn about the death of three-time MLA and veteran BJP leader, who worked tirelessly for the development of Ludhiana city and welfare of its citizens.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh
- Satpal Gosain
- Singh
- William Bhatti
ALSO READ
Rains lash Haryana and Punjab, temperatures dip
Election Commission makes actor Sonu Sood Punjab icon
BJP has started preparations on war footing for Punjab assembly polls: Chugh
Farmer protests in Punjab: Railways cancelled 3,090 goods trains leading to loss of Rs 1,670 crore
After gap of nearly eight months, colleges and universities reopen in Punjab