Punjab: BJP leader, former minister Satpal Gosain passes away

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab health minister Satpal Gosain on Tuesday passed away after a brief illness. He was 85.

William Bhatti, Director Christian Medical College and Hospital, said Gosain was brought dead to the hospital. He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the demise of Gosain. In a condolence message, Singh said he was pained to learn about the death of three-time MLA and veteran BJP leader, who worked tirelessly for the development of Ludhiana city and welfare of its citizens.