Nadda to hold discussions with Delhi BJP leaders, workers on Dec 23-24

BJP chief JP Nadda will interact and hold discussions with party's Delhi unit leaders and workers during his two-day programme in the city on December 23-24 under the 'Bharat Pravas' nationwide tour, Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:37 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda will interact and hold discussions with party's Delhi unit leaders and workers during his two-day programme in the city on December 23-24 under the 'Bharat Pravas' nationwide tour, Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar said on Tuesday. Besides organisational matters, preparations for municipal polls in 2022 are likely to figure in the discussions, Delhi BJP leaders said.

"The national president will be in Delhi on December 23-24 under Bharat Pravas nationwide tour. Various programmes including interactions and meetings with party leaders and workers over a range of issues will be held during his stay," Kumar told PTI. The BJP president will have a virtual interaction with booth-level workers and meet all the party MPs, MLAs in Delhi to discuss organisational matters and challenges including how to ensure better coordination and team work, said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

"The upcoming municipal elections, enhancing party's reach in those classes where it has failed to penetrate, and performance of Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, will be issues that will be discussed during the meetings," he said. The Delhi BJP is working on detailed plans for Nadda's stay including list of probable districts and blocks for his visits if he so desires as well as dinner and lunch with party leaders and workers during his stay, the leader added.

