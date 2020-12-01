Maha BJP leader says one-year-old MVA govt complete failure

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaderMadhav Bhandari on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment had completely failed in its first year in powerand alleged it was led by a chief minister who had not gone toMantralaya, the state secretariat, for "seven to eightmonths"

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the stategovernment was unable to tackle the coronavirus outbreakeffectively or provide relief to distressed farmers

"For the first time, the chief minister has not goneto Mantralaya in seven to eight months. The MVA government hasmishandled the power bill and Maratha quota issues," Bhandari,the party's state vice president, alleged.