Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP CM accused of crediting wife for poem written by someone else

While the state Congress leaders slammed Chouhan for alleged plagiarism, the ruling BJP refused to comment. In a tweet on November 22, Chouhan shared a few lines of a poem titled "Bauji" (father) on his Twitter handle, stating that it was written by his wife to express her feelings after the last rites of his father-in-law.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-12-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:30 IST
MP CM accused of crediting wife for poem written by someone else

A woman media professional on Tuesday accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of passing off on Twitter a poem written by her as one written by his wife Sadhna Singh after the death of his father-in-law. While the state Congress leaders slammed Chouhan for alleged plagiarism, the ruling BJP refused to comment.

In a tweet on November 22, Chouhan shared a few lines of a poem titled "Bauji" (father) on his Twitter handle, stating that it was written by his wife to express her feelings after the last rites of his father-in-law. Bhumika Birthare, who claims to be a TV anchor/reporter, took to Twitter on Monday to assert that it was her poem.

"I am like your niece, what will you get by stealing my poem. This poem was written by me. Hope you will not violate my rights as `Mama' is known for protecting the rights," she said, tagging the chief minister. Chouhan is popularly known as `Mama-ji'.

According to Birthare, she had posted the same poem on social media with a title "Daddy" on November 20. Besides Chouhan, she also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.

In a Facebook post she also claimed that she was getting calls from police who wanted to know her location, and demanded security. Congress leader Arun Yadav shared Birthare's tweets and said the BJP was expert in changing names.

"Earlier they used to change the name of the schemes introduced by the Congress regime, but now the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is showing off a poem written by somebody else as that of his wife's," said Yadav, a former Union minister. K K Mishra, another Congress leader, also shared Birthare's post.

State BJP spokespersons refused to comment on the issue when contacted..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shakhtar stun Real Madrid again to leave Spaniards on the brink

Real Madrids Champions League hopes are hanging in the balance after they lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, leaving their fate in reaching the knockout stages out of their hands heading into the final round of matches.The 13-times Eu...

UN humanitarian office puts Yemen war dead at 233,000, mostly from ‘indirect causes’

OCHA included the figure in an update within its latest Global Humanitarian Overview, where it gave a description of the context, crisis and humanitarian needs in Yemen. It said the conflict had intensified this year, with 47 identifiable...

Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers, Senate leader McConnell float new coronavirus aid bills

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a 908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a monthslong deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, air...

U.S. Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud -AP

The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trumps repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. To date,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020