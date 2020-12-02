Neera Tanden a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across govts, says Biden

Left Menu
Indian-American Neera Tanden is a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across governments, President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday after he formally announced her nomination as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 03:32 IST
Indian-American Neera Tanden is a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across governments, President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday after he formally announced her nomination as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House. Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of color and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Tanden's career has focused on pursuing policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb inequality.

“For Director of the Office and Management and Budget, I nominate Neera Tanden. I’ve known Neera for a long time. A brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across government,” Biden said at the Transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. “She was raised by a single mom on food stamps, an immigrant from India who struggled, worked hard, and did everything she could for her daughter to live out her American dream. And Neera did just that. She understands the struggles that millions of Americans are facing,” he said.

Biden said that Tanden will be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to lead the OMB. “She will be in charge of laying out my budget that will help us control the virus, deal with the economic crisis, and build back better. But above all, she believes what I believe — a budget should reflect our values,” he said. In her remarks, Tanden said that it is her honour to help shape budgets and programs to keep lifting Americans up, to pull families back from the brink, “to give everybody the fair chance my mother got, and that everyone deserves”.

“I believe so strongly that our government is meant to serve all the American people — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike, all of whom deserve to know that their government has their back,” she said. “I look forward to working together alongside the dedicated career professionals at OMB to expand those possibilities for every American family,” Tanden said.

