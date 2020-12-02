Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll today

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi will file his nomination as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll at the Commissioner office in Patna on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:34 IST
Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll today
BJP leader Sushil Modi (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi will file his nomination as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll at the Commissioner office in Patna on Wednesday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and other ministers will be present along with Sushil Modi. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, VIP president and minister Mukesh Sahani along with other MLAs will be present at the venue.

The BJP said that all its ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders will assemble in the party's state office at 11.30 am and proceed to the Commissioner office at 12.15 pm along with Sushil Modi for the nomination process. Sushil Modi has been made the candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that got vacated after the death of Lok Janshakti Party leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The election will be held on December 14, if Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) decides to contest the same. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Porto advances in CL, Man City tops group after 0-0 draw

Porto advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 0-0 draw against already-qualified Manchester City, whose point assured the English team a first-place finish in Group C. The result suited both teams, though City created ...

AK-47 rifle, ammunition recovered in Assam's Baksa

Police have recovered one AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 55 rounds of ammunition in the Baksa district, the police said on Wednesday.December 1st2nd - BaksaPol recovered one hidden AK-47 Rifle with 1 magazine, 55 ammunitions from Uttarku...

Lukaku fires Inter to 3-2 win over Gladbach to avoid CL exit

Inter Milan got the win it needed to stay in the Champions League but only after surviving a crucial video review. Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter beat Borussia Mnchengladbach 3-2 on Tuesday to avoid being eliminated in the group stage ...

Olympics-Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Games: Nikkei

Japan aims to allow large-scale numbers of overseas visitors to attend next years Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei busines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020