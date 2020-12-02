SAD alleges 'failure' of talks part of Centre's attempts to tire farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the "failure of talks" with the protesting farmers, alleging that the government was prolonging and deepening the deliberation process with the aim of tiring the farmers out. SAD alleged the Central government is setting a committee as part of the "delaying tactics to tire the farmers out," according to an official release.

"But this shows how little does BJP know about the strength, stamina and staying power of our brave farmers," said senior Akali leaders S Balwinder Singh Bhunder. The Akali Dal said Tuesday's talks are the result of the government's refusal to focus on the specific demands of the farmers.

This statement comes after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was "good" and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3. The minister, who interacted with members of BKU in the evening at Krishi Bhavan after the government's talks with the farmer representatives from Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan, said the government is always open to discussions with the farmers.

The government said it is committed to protecting the interest of farmers and is open for discussions for their welfare. Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its borders against three new farm laws enacted by the government. (ANI)