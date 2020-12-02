Left Menu
Development News Edition

High time for Cong to introspect: Darda on Urmila joining Sena

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Rajendra Darda has said actress Urmila Matondkar's move to switch over to the Shiv Sena is a loss for the Congress, and it is high time that his party does an introspection.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:53 IST
High time for Cong to introspect: Darda on Urmila joining Sena

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Rajendra Darda has said actress Urmila Matondkar's move to switch over to the Shiv Sena is a loss for the Congress, and it is high time that his party does an introspection. Actress-turned-politician Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Darda said, "Confident & flamboyant actress @UrmilaMatondkar switching over to @ShivSena is a sure loss to @INCIndia." "Well-versed in Marathi, she will, no doubt, be an asset to Sena. It's high time for the Congress to introspect and the ShivSena to rejoice!!" Matondkar, 46, quit the Congress in September 2019, nearly five months after she was defeated by BJP's Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. She joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday.

Sena sources said Matondkar's name was forwarded to Governor B S Koshyari by the party recently for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020