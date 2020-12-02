Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be ready to hit the ground running with the new economic team: Kamala Harris

Across America, one in six adults with children say their families are hungry; one in three adults are having trouble paying their bills; and the number of open small businesses has fallen by nearly 30 percent due to this pandemic, while many others are hoping they can stay afloat until a vaccine is available, she noted. “These are the struggles -- the worries -- that keep people up in the middle of the night.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:33 IST
Will be ready to hit the ground running with the new economic team: Kamala Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that the next administration will be ready to hit the ground running on day one with the experienced economic team announced by President-elect Joe Biden. Biden on Tuesday introduced key members of his economic team at an event in Wilmington, Delaware. The team includes Janet Yellen as the Treasury Secretary, Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of Office of Management and Budget, Wally Adeyemo as the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Cecilia Rouse as the Chair of Council of Economic Advisers, and Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

“President-elect Biden and I, with this economic team, will be ready to hit the ground running on day one. Because that’s what this crisis demands. And that’s what the American people deserve,” Harris said. “This is the team we need to deliver immediate economic relief to the American people, to get our economy back on track, and to make sure it works for working people. And as President-elect Biden noted earlier, completing that task could not be more urgent,” Harris said in Wilmington after Biden announced his economic team.

Cases of COVID-19 are spiking and beyond the tragic loss of life, the toll of this recession continues to mount, she said. Across America, one in six adults with children say their families are hungry; one in three adults are having trouble paying their bills; and the number of open small businesses has fallen by nearly 30 percent due to this pandemic, while many others are hoping they can stay afloat until a vaccine is available, she noted.

“These are the struggles -- the worries -- that keep people up in the middle of the night. But Americans are not united by their worries alone. They’re united by their aspirations -- for themselves and their families. Because no matter where you live or what language your grandmother speaks, everyone wants to be able to get a job and keep a job,” Harris said. “No matter what your gender or who you love, everyone wants to be able to buy a home and keep a home. And no matter how you worship or who you voted for in this election, everyone wants to be able to give their children a decent education, even during a pandemic,” she said, adding that Biden and she understand that.

“We were raised to respect the dignity of work. That’s why I’ve always fought for working people -- from standing up for middle class families who’d lost their homes in the Great Recession to joining picket lines to advance workers’ rights,” the Democratic leader said. Harris said the new team members are some of America’s most brilliant minds. They are proven leaders, whose talents, achievements and life stories reflect the very best of the country, she said.

“And they not only have the experience and expertise to help end this economic crisis and put people back to work, they also share our commitment to building an economy (and) an America where everyone has access to a higher minimum wage and affordable health care,” she said. “Paid family leave and paid sick leave. Homeownership and capital to start a small business. An America where opportunity is within reach for everyone. For all The People. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do, to build that America,” Harris said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New community feed added to Google Maps for Android and iOS

Google is adding a new community feed in the Explore tab of Maps that will make it easier to find updates and recommendations from trusted local sources. It is rolling out globally for everyone on Android and iOS.According to Google, every ...

Chilla border on Noida Link Road closed for traffic, use NH-24 or DND: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct DND Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers protest at the borders of the national capital....

Qualcomm taps Samsung to make new flagship 5G smartphone chips

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday announced a new flagship smartphone chip that will feature enhanced gaming and photo abilities and will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltds chipmaking division.Called the Snapdragon 888, the 5G chip repres...

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020