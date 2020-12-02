Goa CM rules out possibility of cabinet reshuffle

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the state and said it was for the party to decide about it. His statement comes a day after state Ports Minister Michael Lobo said he had requested the chief minister to reshuffle the cabinet and replace the inefficient members with those who can perform.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said it was not for the minister to decide about it. "There won't be any reshuffle in the cabinet. The minister (Lobo) never discussed the issue with me. It is not for the minister, but for the party to decide about the reshuffle," the chief minister said.

On Tuesday, Lobo, a BJP leader, had said that the cabinet reshuffle was needed as the state would go to polls in 2022..