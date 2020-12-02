Hyderabad civic polls: High decibel campaign; low voter turnout at 46.6%

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election saw a low turnout of just 46.55 per cent out of 74.44 lakh voters, despite several messages from the Telangana government, State Election Commission and celebrites, urging people to exercise their franchise.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:48 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election saw a low turnout of just 46.55 per cent out of 74.44 lakh voters, despite several messages from the Telangana government, State Election Commission and celebrites, urging people to exercise their franchise. Polling for the 150-wards in GHMC were held on December 1 and counting will be taken up on Friday.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) ordered a repoll in all 69 polling stations of ward number 26 after it was found that the CPI(M) symbol was printed in the ballot paper instead of CPI. An official report said RC Puram witnessed the highest polling, recording 67.71 per cent and Yousufguda the lowest at 32.99 per cent.

As many as 74.44 lakh voters were to have exercised their franchise while 1,122 candidates were in the fray in a battle between the ruling TRS,the opposition BJP and Congress. Sharply criticising the ruling TRS, union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the TRS government should bow its head in shame for the low percentage of voting.

The civic body poll saw a high-octane campaign with several top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, party MP and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya trying to woo voters. The TRS campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting.

Asaduddin Owaisi and his legislator brother Akbaruddin led the campaign for AIMIM. TPCC President and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders campaigned for Congress candidates in the run up to the polls.

