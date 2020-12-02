Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump backs McConnell's Republican COVID-19 relief package -Mnuchin

President Donald Trump will sign coronavirus relief legislation proposed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday, should the proposed package pass the U.S. Congress. "The president will sign the McConnell proposal that he put forward yesterday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:18 IST
Trump backs McConnell's Republican COVID-19 relief package -Mnuchin
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump will sign coronavirus relief legislation proposed by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday, should the proposed package pass the U.S. Congress.

"The president will sign the McConnell proposal that he put forward yesterday. We look forward to making progress on that," Mnuchin told reporters on Capitol Hill. Mnuchin spoke a day after he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows addressed COVID-19 relief with McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a private discussion that focused on measures that Trump could be expected to sign into law.

McConnell, who has been pushing a $500 billion approach that Democrats reject, began circulating new draft legislation on Tuesday after a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion bipartisan package. McConnell's outline is very close to the legislation that the Senate leader has been touting for months and was rejected by Democrats, according to one Senate Republican source. The plan includes $332.7 billion in new loans or grants to small businesses, according to a document provided to Reuters.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Edu Ministry sets up task force for preparing roadmap on technical education in mother tongue

The Education Ministry set up a task force on Wednesday for preparing a roadmap on imparting technical education, including engineering courses, in mother tongue, according to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The decision ...

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club have confirmed on Wednesday. Roberto had been enjoying a prominent role in Ronald Koemans squad before being forced off the pitch with a thigh injury d...

Religious, political groups in Leh, Kargil hold joint meeting, decide to continue talks

Representatives of two alliances of religious, political and social organisations based in Ladakhs Leh and Kargil held their first joint meeting here and said they will oppose any law that is against the interests of the people of the union...

5,600 new coronavirus cases in Maha, 111 deaths, 5,027 recover

Maharashtras COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday rose to 18,32,176 as it recorded 5,600 new infections, the state health department said. With 111 fatalities, the death toll reached 47,357, it added.As many as 5,027 patients were discharged du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020