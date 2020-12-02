Punjab CM lashes out at Kejriwal for 'low-level politics' on farmers' issue

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday alleged that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was "stooping to shamelessly low level of politics" and indulging in "brazen double-speak in a desperate bid to wriggle out of his own failure to protect the interests of the farming community". This comes hours after Kejriwal hit out at Singh, over his allegations that Delhi Chief Minister had passed the three farm laws in Delhi. Kejriwal had asked, "How can he do such low-level politics at this crucial time?"

In an official statement, Singh alleged that Kejriwal is undermining the farmers' fight by notifying one of the central laws in Delhi. He asked Kejriwal "why did you not stand against the Centre by passing your own state legislation as we did in Punjab?" "It was clear that the AAP leader did not even want to try to fight the draconian legislations. Why else did he (Kejriwal) not bring any legislation in the state assembly to at least try and negate some of the ill-effects of the central laws?" he asked.

Instead of meekly just notifying the central laws, Kejriwal could have tried to make some effort to counter them and protect the rights of the farmers, said Singh adding that it was evident that "this sneaky little fellow, whose double standards have been exposed time and again, is now completely cornered on the issue." Singh also lambasted Kejriwal for "misleading the people on the committee formed by the central government last year on agricultural reforms".

"Not once were these black laws discussed or even mentioned in the committee, he reiterating, castigating the Delhi Chief Minister for indulging in falsehoods and dirty politics while pretending to be opposing any politicking on the farmers' issue," he said. Reacting to Kejriwal's comment on the Centre being angry with him because his government did not allow Delhi's stadiums to be used as jails for farmers, the Punjab Chief Minister said: "It was quite apparent that the AAP leader, whose survival depended on the central government, was more worried about angering the latter than about the plight of the farmers."

"It is evident that Kejriwal is only playing to the sentiments of the farmers now because his party has completely lost the political narrative in Punjab, where AAP has its eyes on the 2022 Assembly elections. The farmers are not taken in by your crocodile tears," he added. Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister alleged that his Punjab counterpart was making false allegations against him.

"Are you under the pressure of the Centre government and making fake allegations against me and speaking Bharatiya Janata Party's language? Are you doing all due to any pressure because Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investing a case against your family?" Kejriwal said "Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I have passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics at this crucial time? It is not up to the State government to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of the country hold talks with Centre," said Kejriwal.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers unions have demanded that a special Parliament Session be convened to repeal the three agricultural reform laws and called for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against Centre and corporate houses on December 5. (ANI)