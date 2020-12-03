Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana BJP demands re-polling in two wards under GHMC

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC, N. Ramachander Rao on Wednesday said that BJP has demanded re-polling in two wards under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:49 IST
Telangana BJP demands re-polling in two wards under GHMC
Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC, N. Ramachander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC, N. Ramachander Rao on Wednesday said that BJP has demanded re-polling in two wards under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Speaking to ANI, N. Ramachander Rao, Telangana BJP MLC said, "During the GHMC elections that took place yesterday, in two of the wards under GHMC, ward number 49, Ghansi Bazar and wards number 52 of Purana pul, nearly twenty polling booths have recorded about 94 per cent of polling. So we demand re-polling in these two wards."

"According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), if the polling percentage is 80 per cent to 90 per cent and if anyone objects for it, then an enquiry has to be conducted and re-polling must take place. So the BJP Telangana has raised this issue as the polling percentage in these two wards is nearly 94 per cent," he said. He further said that till afternoon, the polling percentage was only 35 per cent and by evening it reached 94 per cent.

"We highly doubt this. And moreover, the local MLA of AIMIM, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, was going around with his followers, so he is responsible for large scale rigging in these polling booths. So we demand re-polling in these two wards," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic on Delhi border areas affected as farmers' protest enters eighth day

In the wake of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, Chilla border on Noida link road, besides Jharo...

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020