GHMC poll candidates, workers should quarantine for a week: Telangana public health director

Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivas Rao on Wednesday said that although the COVID-19 situation was in control in the state, he advised political representatives and activists involved in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election to quarantine for a week in light of the ongoing pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:27 IST
Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivas Rao. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivas Rao on Wednesday said that although the COVID-19 situation was in control in the state, he advised political representatives and activists involved in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election to quarantine for a week in light of the ongoing pandemic. He said that although Telangana had the lowest number of active cases, mortality rate and the highest number of recoveries, there was a drop in temperature and huge crowds had gathered due to the polls, giving rise to concern.

"Political representatives and activists involved in GHMC elections should stay in isolation for a week in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. If anyone is experiencing symptoms, they must approach the nearest primary health care centre or hospital without any delay and get tested," Rao told ANI. So far, as many as 55,51,620 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state. About 2,70,883 COVID-19 positive cases have been registered so far and 1,49,156 out of every 10 lakh people have been tested.

There are currently 9,266 active cases in the state, about 3.4 per cent of the total cases in the state. The recovery rate stands at 96.03 per cent, whereas the average recovery rate of the country stands at 94 per cent. The mortality rate in Telangana is 0.53 per cent, whereas in the whole country, it is 1.54 per cent. Currently, 88 per cent of COVID-19 beds in the state are vacant for treatment.

"Telangana has the lowest number of active cases, lowest mortality rate and highest number of recovery cases. It is completely under control in our state. All political parties campaigned extensively in the GHMC elections and it is important that we take precautions. Everyone involved in the election should be in isolation for five to seven days. Do not unknowingly cause a second wave. Do not come out unless absolutely necessary. All the party leaders, activists and the public should immediately get tested if they suspect any symptoms and those with symptoms. We are currently conducting 65,000 tests every day in the state of Telangana," Rao added. "It is up to us to prevent a second wave. All measures are being taken by the government. The people must wear a mask with the nose and mouth completely covered. The mask gives us 90 per cent protection. Wash your hands. Follow physical distance. Coronavirus threat is not over yet."

He said, "The Central Government has selected two states--Rajasthan and Telangana--for the dry run of the vaccine (Covin)." (ANI)

