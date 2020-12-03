Left Menu
Maha Congress opposes new farm laws, backs farmers' protest

Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four busy border points of Delhi over their demand for repealing the agri-marketing laws. The Maharashtra Congress unit on Thursday held a meeting in Mumbai where party MLAs, MLCs and parliamentarians were present, party sources said.

Congress lawmakers from Maharashtra on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the Centre's new farm laws and extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest against the legislations. Farmers have been staging protests since last week at four busy border points of Delhi over their demand for repealing the agri-marketing laws.

The Maharashtra Congress unit on Thursday held a meeting in Mumbai where party MLAs, MLCs and parliamentarians were present, party sources said. During the meeting, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and MLC Sharad Ranpise presented the party's stand on the new farm laws, the sources said.

"The state Congress has passed a resolution opposing the new laws. We support the farmers from Punjab and Haryana in their fight and struggle," a source said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation is affecting Punjab's economy and the nation's security.

After meeting Shah at his residence in Delhi, Singh said a common ground must be found soon and the two sides should not take rigid positions on the matter. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the new farm laws would be "betrayal" with India and the farmers.

