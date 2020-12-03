Left Menu
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:01 IST
TIPRA gives 7-day deadline to Tripura govt to arrest culprits

Chairman of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday served a seven-day ultimatum to the Tripura government to arrest the people who were allegedly responsible for the death of a fireman during an anti-Bru protest in North Tripura district. If the government fails to arrest the culprits within a week, a massive movement will be launched in the state, Debbarma, also scion of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, said.

"The way Biswajit Debbarma was injured is inhumane. If the government fails to take action against those responsible for the crime, the TIPRA will take its own course of action," he told a press conference. Debbarma also blamed the government of "inaction" as it has been over 10 days since the incident occurred but no action has been initiated against the culprits.

"The incident was viral in social media but the culprits are roaming about openly and the government is not initiating any legal action against them," Debbarma said. During a road blockade at Panisagar in North Tripura district by Joint Movement committee (JMC) on November 21 over settlement of Mizorams displaced Brus in Kanchanpur subdivision of the district, 30-year old Biswajit Debbarma was critically injured by the protesters and one Srikanta Dey died in alleged police firing.

The fireman, who was admitted at GBP Hospital here with polytrauma and head injuries, died on that night. The TIPRA chairman also blamed local leaders of the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress, saying they were also behind the agitation which led to the clash.

