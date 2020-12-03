Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will ensure a new era of industrialisation dawns on Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the TMC government has failed to draw investors to the state, and asserted that the saffron party, if voted to power in next year's assembly polls, would ensure that a new era of industrialisation dawns on the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:21 IST
Will ensure a new era of industrialisation dawns on Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the TMC government has failed to draw investors to the state, and asserted that the saffron party, if voted to power in next year's assembly polls, would ensure that a new era of industrialisation dawns on the state. Ghosh said the party would do everything at its disposal to bring back Tata Motors to the state, which was forced to leave in 2008 due to the anti-land acquisition movement by then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee. The company later moved its car plant to Gujarat.

"What has the TMC government done in the last 10 years to bring industries to the state? It has done nothing other than establishing a syndicate culture. If we are voted to power, we will bring in a new era of industrialisation. We will bring back Tatas, who were forced to leave the state by the TMC," Ghosh said while addressing a rally here. In West Bengal, 'syndicate' refers to a group of businessmen -- apparently backed by the ruling party -- who operate mainly in areas that are witnessing a realty boom.

These businessmen allegedly force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality, at high prices. The state BJP chief said the party would prepare a blueprint for industrialisation so that "youths are not forced to leave the state in search of jobs".

The state has suffered a lot due to the "negative" politics of the erstwhile Left Front regime and now the TMC government, he said. "Shall we allow the state to turn into an old-age home? (Bengal would become) a state where older people reside, with the youths being forced to move to other states in search of jobs. We will never allow that. We will ensure world-class industries and infrastructure for the state, just like in other BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat," he said.

Criticising the ruling TMC for "devoting all its time to sort out internal fights instead of working for the state's development", Ghosh said the TMC is a "sinking ship, which everyone wants to desert". "As the ED and the CBI tighten their noose around the corrupt TMC leaders, the noise of infighting is getting louder with each passing day. The party will cease to exist after the assembly poll results," he said.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...

Victims of Bhopal gas tragedy say pandemic has worsened their plight

Protesters in the central Indian city of Bhopal formed a human chain on Thursday to demand justice for people suffering cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems from the worlds worst industrial disaster 36 years ago....

Amarinder meets Shah; appeals to Centre, farmers to resolve impasse soon

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the protesting farmers to find an early resolution to the impasse over the new farm laws, saying the agitation was affecting Punjabs econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020