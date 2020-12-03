Will ensure a new era of industrialisation dawns on Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the TMC government has failed to draw investors to the state, and asserted that the saffron party, if voted to power in next year's assembly polls, would ensure that a new era of industrialisation dawns on the state. Ghosh said the party would do everything at its disposal to bring back Tata Motors to the state, which was forced to leave in 2008 due to the anti-land acquisition movement by then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee. The company later moved its car plant to Gujarat.

"What has the TMC government done in the last 10 years to bring industries to the state? It has done nothing other than establishing a syndicate culture. If we are voted to power, we will bring in a new era of industrialisation. We will bring back Tatas, who were forced to leave the state by the TMC," Ghosh said while addressing a rally here. In West Bengal, 'syndicate' refers to a group of businessmen -- apparently backed by the ruling party -- who operate mainly in areas that are witnessing a realty boom.

These businessmen allegedly force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality, at high prices. The state BJP chief said the party would prepare a blueprint for industrialisation so that "youths are not forced to leave the state in search of jobs".

The state has suffered a lot due to the "negative" politics of the erstwhile Left Front regime and now the TMC government, he said. "Shall we allow the state to turn into an old-age home? (Bengal would become) a state where older people reside, with the youths being forced to move to other states in search of jobs. We will never allow that. We will ensure world-class industries and infrastructure for the state, just like in other BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat," he said.

Criticising the ruling TMC for "devoting all its time to sort out internal fights instead of working for the state's development", Ghosh said the TMC is a "sinking ship, which everyone wants to desert". "As the ED and the CBI tighten their noose around the corrupt TMC leaders, the noise of infighting is getting louder with each passing day. The party will cease to exist after the assembly poll results," he said.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year..