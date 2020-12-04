TRS will form govt in GHMC elections, says Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Left Menu
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday expressed confidence that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will form the government in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections this time by 100 per cent.

04-12-2020
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday expressed confidence that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will form the government in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections this time by 100 per cent. The counting of votes for the GHMC election began this morning and the latest trends suggest that TRS will emerge as the single largest party.

While talking to ANI, he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government. "Why did central government leaders come here to interfere in a local body election when there are so many pressing issues like the farmers' protests going on in India, is what is not understandable," Yadav said.

"They did not mention anything about what the Centre has done for the development of Hyderabad. The TRS will form the government in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections this time by 100 per cent," Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries added. During campaigning for GHMC polls, several ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy campaigned for BJP.

The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations. After campaigning by the regional and national political parties, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election was held on December 1.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)

