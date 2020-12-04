BJP leadership will decide and announce firming up of alliance with AIADMK: Murugan

The decision on firming up alliance with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and formally announcing it will be made by the BJP high command, the party's state unit chief L Murugan said here on Friday. Murugan's remarks comes weeks after AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami announced at an event attended by BJP veteran and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the alliance forged for 2019 Lok Sabha elections between the two parties will continue for next year's Assembly polls.

Apparently indicating that alliance with AIADMK for the Assembly election next year is yet to be confirmed, Murugan said, "the leadership in Delhi will decide and make an announcement." Responding to a reporter's query on whether BJP's alliance with the AIADMK has been firmed up, he said his party high command is in touch with the AIADMK leaders and that his leadership will "decide on it and announce." During Shahs visit here on November 21, AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister Panneerselvam had announced that his party's alliance with the BJP will continue for the 2021 assembly elections also, which was endorsed by Palaniswami. On Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth's announcement on launching a political party next month, Murugan said everyone has a right to launch a party in a democracy.

He described the veteran actor as "patriotic." "It is annan (elder brother) Rajini's right to launch his party. Let him (first) launch his party as he has announced. We will decide our stand under the guidance of our high command (later)," Murugan said when asked if the BJP would forge an alliance with the actor.

He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance will storm to power in Tamil Nadu in 2021. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021.