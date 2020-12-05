We 'miscalculated' MVA's combined power in MLC polls, says Fadnavis

After the BJP won only one seat in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday admitted that his party had "miscalculated" the combined power of the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. "The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi)," Fadnavis said.

Of the six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council where polling was held earlier this week, the BJP could win only one while the MVA bagged four. BJP's Amrish Patel won the Local Body's constituency in Dhule-Nandurbar. Union Minister of State (MoS) Raosaheb Danve said that the BJP held a meeting on Friday to discuss the reasons for the setback of his party.

"We have held a meeting where we deliberated on the reasons why we could not get the desired results. We also discussed BJP president JP Nadda's visit to Maharashtra," he said. He further said that the MVA government, which recently completed one year in office, will fall on its own.

"Shiv Sena did not win a single seat. They should think about it... This government will fall on its own. BJP will not make any attempt to topple this government," Danve said. (ANI)