RJD protest in Patna in support of agitating farmers

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with other Mahagathbandhan parties on Saturday held a demonstration in Patna's Gandhi Maidan in solidarity with agitating farmers across the country. "The bill is against farmers, and we demand that the Centre repeals the black laws and resolve all the issues of farmers. In India more than 60 per cent people are farmers. We stand with their demands," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while talking to the media during the demonstration in Gandhi Maidan.

He added that, along with RJD, all parties of Mahagathbandhan are part of the protest. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the fifth rounds of talks between Centre and farmer unions are being held Delhi to find solution to farmers' issues. (ANI)